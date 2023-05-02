Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,269 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

