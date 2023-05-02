Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,449 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

