Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 30,311 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 411,110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

