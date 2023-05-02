Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

