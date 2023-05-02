Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

LRCX opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

