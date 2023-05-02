Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

