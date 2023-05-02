Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

