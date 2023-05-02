Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

