Threshold Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $305.54 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,060.67 or 1.00024355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03046379 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,039,858.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.