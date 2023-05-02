TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Lowered to C$159.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

