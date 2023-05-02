Tnf LLC Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tnf LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,390 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 11.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

