Tnf LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tnf LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

