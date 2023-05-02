Tnf LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

