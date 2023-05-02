Tnf LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tnf LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.90. 5,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,458. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

