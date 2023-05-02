Tnf LLC Sells 843 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 14,845,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

