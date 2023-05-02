Tnf LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.77. 68,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

