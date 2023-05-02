Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623,536 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.05% of BCE worth $453,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 487,286 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 527,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

