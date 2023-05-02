Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $147,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. 436,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

