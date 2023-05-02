Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $171,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.07. 1,039,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,243. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

