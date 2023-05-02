Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.30 Billion Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.22% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,302,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,734,000 after purchasing an additional 787,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,208. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

