Toronto Dominion Bank Has $180.43 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,054 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $180,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $544.05. 485,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.84 and a 200 day moving average of $552.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.