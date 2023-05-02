Toronto Dominion Bank Has $688.59 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.83% of Enbridge worth $688,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

