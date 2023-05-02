Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,516 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar Tree worth $166,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.48. 420,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,749. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

