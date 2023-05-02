Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.67% of Pembina Pipeline worth $327,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

