Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,889,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,126 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $402,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 1,520,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

