TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 148,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after buying an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

