Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Position Increased by Broadcrest Asset Management LLC

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Transcat makes up 37.9% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Transcat worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

