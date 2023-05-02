Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $26.00. The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2256444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $38,693.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $350,575. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

