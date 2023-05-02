TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 711,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,337,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,012,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IJR stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. 3,319,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.