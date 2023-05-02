TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,373 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,707 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 39,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,242. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

