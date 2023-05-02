TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 1,427,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

