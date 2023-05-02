TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $93.48.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

