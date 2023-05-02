TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

