TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In other news, Director Brendan L. Harrington acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueCar Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

