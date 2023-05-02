TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $1.33 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,492,021,610 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

