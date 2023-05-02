Tullier Kelly Mahon Sells 54,146 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Visa stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,633. The company has a market capitalization of $426.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

