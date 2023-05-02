Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 761,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,294 shares.The stock last traded at $12.78 and had previously closed at $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

