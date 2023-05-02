U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Buys $46,339.42 in Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,059,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.
U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Price Performance
USGO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,592. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
About U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock
U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (USGO)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.