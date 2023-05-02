Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 102,583,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,394,537. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Capital Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 30,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 492,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

