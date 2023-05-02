UBS Group AG Has $130,000 Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,643 shares. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.