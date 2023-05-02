UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMVM stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

