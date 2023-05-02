UBS Group AG Sells 2,962 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FIGS were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 1,759,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,895. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

