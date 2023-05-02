UBS Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $310.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $269.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.13.
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
