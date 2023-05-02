UBS Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $310.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $269.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.13.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

