uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. uniQure accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in uniQure by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
uniQure Stock Up 3.6 %
QURE stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.25.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
uniQure Profile
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.