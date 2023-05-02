uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. uniQure accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in uniQure by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure Stock Up 3.6 %

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

QURE stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.