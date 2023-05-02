United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,337. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

