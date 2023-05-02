United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

URI opened at $361.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.48. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

