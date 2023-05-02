Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 329.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

