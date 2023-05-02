Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of UVE opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

