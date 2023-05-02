Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Lowered to $22.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

