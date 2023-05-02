UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.36 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $541,474.36 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00012718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,484,628 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

